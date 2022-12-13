Santeria The Warriors La Orisha Ranch

This is a course we have at LAORISHARANCH.COM to help new modern-day Yoruba/Santeria worshipers.

This guide "The Warriors" is to teach advance and everyday practices of what to do, when to do, and how to do, questions so many have.

La Orisha Ranch is here to help everyone with their spiritual needs and any problems they may be facing with the power of God's love for us.

Thanks to all that help spread our message of showing they world the light that can come from IFA.

Please like and subscribe for more content and information.