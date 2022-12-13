PM: New laws will allow for swift return of illegal migrants

Rishi Sunak says "the vast majority" of claims from Albania will be declared "clearly unfounded" allowing for the "swift return" of migrants back to their home country or a "safe country where your asylum claim will be considered", as the prime minister announces new laws to deal with migrant crossings.

With more than a third of the 33,000 migrants who crossed the English Channel being from Albania in the first nine months of the year, Mr Sunak says the UK's 35 percent rejection rate of asylum claims from Albania "must not continue".

Report by Brooksl.

