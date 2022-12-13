Megan Fox LIVE! TRUE CRIME TUESDAY

On today's show, I've got Joe Raffa who is a veteran LA Sheriff's homicide detective is going to discuss his career in law enforcement in one of America's deadliest cities.

We've also got updates in the Idaho 4 murders and will get Joe's perspective on that too.

Also, what crime did the Wauwatosa school board commit?

And will they face the kind of consequences Louden County is facing (jail time and indictments)?

And what in the world is happening in Montana family court crime syndicate?

If we have time we will get to it.