At least 23 people injured after bus overturns in Utah

Snowy conditions in Utah likely to have caused a bus crash that injured at least 23 people Monday.

The state's Department of Public Safety says the Salt Lake Express Bus slid off the road and overturned near the Tremonton area.

Officials say the driver lost control of the vehicle due to the slick surface while changing lanes.

Most of the passengers have been treated and released, but the DPS says there is one person with potentially life-threatening injuries.