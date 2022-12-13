Dash-cam footage shows drunk driver nearly crash numerous times on busy road

Police have shared shocking dash-cam footage shows a drink-driver wreaking havoc on a busy A-road driving - nearly causing multiple crashes.

Gloucestershire Police released the video as a 'stark reminder' of the dangers of drink driving.

The intoxicated driver is shown swerving from side to side and nearly causing several crashes in the 56-second clip.

Throughout the video, which was filmed on the A417 in Gloucestershire, the driver almost collides into several cars and a motorbike whilst swerving onto the opposite side of the roads and into road signs.

The driver was eventually stopped by police and disqualified from driving for 20 months.

They were also fined £274 and ordered to have alcohol dependency treatment for six months.

No one was injured.