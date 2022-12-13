Lindsey Graham: Social Media Companies Should 'Have a License That Can Be Taken Away'

GRAHAM: “I don’t see him getting prosecuted but I do see understanding what happened.

Maybe some people getting fired because they missed the obvious.

This Twitter stuff, Google, this is as big a story as how Covid started.

Because what they’ve done at Twitter and other social media outlets is suppress the other side of the story.

Every time a scientist would come forward to suggest maybe it came out of a lab or that we’re not following the science, that we’re overdoing it, that we’re going too far, they were shut down.

So the real story for me is that the social media companies that exist today, Google, Twitter, all of these —“