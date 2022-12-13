Pennsylvania School Board Member Says Electing a ‘Cis White Male’ as President Sends ‘Wrong Message’

SOLOT: “Having said that, I believe that Mr. D’Elia would make an excellent president.

However, I feel that electing the only cis white male on this board president of this district sends the wrong message to our community — a message that is contrary to what we as a board have been trying to accomplish.

I think that it’s important that we practice what we preach, and that our words have strength when they are spoken, whether we speak them from the neighborhood sidewalks or from behind these tables.

Mrs. Stainback has done an exemplary job as president these last few months and the strength of her performance has earned her my vote tonight.”