Lynyrd Skynyrd's Artimus Pyle Honors Bandmates 45 Years After Tragic Plane Crash

In October of '77, legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame drummer Artimu s Pyle and his band Lynyrd Skynyrd boarded a plane on their way to a show that would have a fateful ending.

Just a few miles from their destination, the plane, short on fuel, made an emergency landing that took the lives of six people, including founder and creative visionary Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist and co-writer Steve Gaines, and his sister, backup singer, Cassie Gaines.

Forty-five years later, the man that gave Skynyrd that powerful and distinctive double bass drumming sound, Artimus Pyle, joined us at the LifeMinute studios to reminisce about his bandmates and tell us how he chooses to honor them today.

He continues to play the music of Lynyrd Skynyrd with his Artimus Pyle Band and has written the film Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash to set the record straight on the events that happened.

He's also got a new album, Artimus Pyle And The Artimus Pyle Band Honors Ronnie Van Zant And Lynyrd Skynyrd , that's due out next year--available for pre-order now at artimuspyleband.com .