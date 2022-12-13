Massive Storm Bringing Snow and Extreme Weather to the US

NBC reports that winter weather advisories have been put into effect for over 13 million people in the United States amid a massive winter storm.

On December 13, sections of interstates in South Dakota were already predicted to be closed, while officials in the Plains urged drivers to stay off the roads.

Please really evaluate which travels during your normal day are necessary and which ones can wait till this passes, Police in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, via NBC.

NBC reports that the storm has already dropped up to four feet of snow across the Sierra Nevada.

The National Weather Service said the “massive storm system” would impact the Central and Southern U.S. for days to come.

In the Rockies, up to a foot of snow is expected to fall with winds reaching up to 50 miles per hour.

Eastern Wyoming, western Nebraska and northwest Kansas are under blizzard warnings.

Parts of southwest South Dakota and northwest Nebraska are facing up to two feet of snow, while up to a foot is expected throughout the rest of the region.

On December 14, the storm system is expected to push eastward, bringing rain, snow and ice to the Great Lakes.

In the South, severe storms are possible for the next three days, with southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle facing the highest risk.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the storm system is an atmospheric river event that can bring large amounts of rain and snow.

