Megan Thee Stallion Gets Emotional During Testimony At Second Day of Tory Lanez Trial | Billboard News
Megan Thee Stallion appeared in Los Angeles court Tuesday (Dec.

13) on the second day of the closely-watched trial over whether Tory Lanez shot her in the foot on July 12, 2020.