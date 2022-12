MEW2UESDAYS: EPISODE 7 FT. MEW2KING & WIZZROBE

Wizzrobe, like Mew2king, is able to win tournaments in more than one smash bros.

Game.

He's also a speedrunner, and a winner of Super Smash Con's Smash Masters event.

It's no wonder that WizZy is called Mew2king's son.

Find out more about him and their relationship in this week's episode.

Oh, and don't forget to stick around for the best of 5 set in melee between two of the greatest ever.