CUPRA UrbanRebel Racing Concept races into the virtual world of Forza Horizon 5

Players of Xbox Game Studios’ and Playground Games’ Forza Horizon 5 can now take control of the latest CUPRA concept to join the vehicle stable.

Players are invited to step behind the wheel of the all-electric race concept-car with a truly rebellious spirit.

It’s coming to the real world in 2025 (as a road-version), however Forza Horizon fans can experience the CUPRA UrbanRebel Racing Concept before anyone else in Forza Horizon 5.

Designed, developed, and built in Barcelona, the race concept-car mixes electrification, sustainability and performance integrating virtual aesthetics to create a design language for the future generation of electric vehicles.

CUPRA injected a gamification look to the racing car, and now it becomes a reality in one of the most iconic video games.

The CUPRA UrbanRebel Racing Concept take its livery surface that adapts and changes as the light moves across it, as well as a large spoiler with integrated lights that nods to the racecars of the virtual world into Forza Horizon 5’s vibrant open world where players can immerse themselves in a deep campaign mode with hundreds of rewarding challenges, lead breathtaking expeditions, and meet new characters in Horizon Story missions.