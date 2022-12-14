What is Patriot air defence system Ukraine has been requsting US for? | Oneindia News*Explainer

The United States is reportedly planning to send the Patriot missile defence systems to Ukraine in the wake of renewed Russian attacks.

Ukraine has been earnestly urging the US to send this advanced long-range air defense system that is highly effective at intercepting ballistic and cruise missiles.

The Russian missiles and drones have already devastated Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and have left millions without heat in the bitter cold of winter.

Previously, USA has been reluctant to send this air defence system to Ukraine since Ukraine is not a NATO member.

But things seem to be poised for a change.

In this video, we take a look at this Patriot air defence system….how they work..and how they are likely to acts as a shield against Russian missiles.

