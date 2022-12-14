How Hawkish will the Fed Be This Time?

(12/14/22) The latest Fed policy will be revealed this afternoon, along with a half-basis point hike in interest rates.

It will be in the follow-up press conference that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell lays out his vision for what is to come.

Markets meandered yesterday with the realization that inflation IS coming down, but at 7.1%, the Fed is not going to come off its rate hike campaign.

All of the previous increases, and the ones to come, have still not worked through the economy yet.

Expect Jerome Powell to be very clear about future plans, and the possibility of hiking rates more than needed to quell inflation.