The Morning Knight LIVE! No. 962 - Trust and Safety “Expert” Gets REKT

One of the go-to experts many of the “mean girls” journalists like Taylor Lorenz, Ben Collins, and Kat Tenbarge love to quote is a part-time Harvard instructor, full-time trans-activist, and 100% hypocrit Alejandro Caraballo.

Mx Caraballo tesitified before Congress yesterday, and let’s just say, “it didn’t go well.” We’ll explore that and all kinds of other breaking and unbroken new!

Welcome to The Morning Knight LIVE!