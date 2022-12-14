$1.7 Trillion LAME Duck Omnibus? | Sen. Scott, Rep. Donalds, Rep. Nehls, Kirk Cameron

So just weeks before a new GOP House takes charge in DC, Mitch McConnell and his Democrat buddies are about to push through $1.7 in spending that will fund the government through Sept 30, 2023, destroying any leverage the new House will have for 1/3 of their term.

Can we stop it?

Sen.

Rick Scott, Rep.

Byron Donalds and Rep.

Troy Nehls join to discuss.

Kirk Cameron joins to discuss how his faith-centric children’s book was rejected from public libraries while drag queens get welcomed with open arms. The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio stations across the country and simulcasting on Real America's Voice.