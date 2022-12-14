This 10-Minute, Low-Impact Cardio Workout Is Harder Than You'd Expect

Join Justin and Taylor Norris, the founders of LIT Method, for this low-impact cardio workout that will challenge and energize you in just 10 minutes.

In this routine, you'll start with some modified jacks, then work your way up to squats, toe taps, mountain climbers, lateral steps, ice skaters, oblique twists, and so much more!

This dynamic duo will make you forget you're working out and empower you to push yourself without any equipment needed - not even a mat.

Don't miss new episodes of Class Fitsugar every Sunday and Wednesday on the POPSUGAR Fitness YouTube channel.

Find more from LIT Method on its website.

