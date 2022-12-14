How to Dog-Proof Your Christmas Tree

Although holiday trees are beautiful to look at, they can pose a number risks for our canine companions.

Here are eight essential tips from the home and garden experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk to help you keep your tree safe and dog-proof this holiday season.

1, Invest in a high quality, heavy stand in order to keep your tree anchored to the ground and less likely to tip over.

, Opt for a fake tree, as the needles from real trees can be sharp and get stuck in your dog’s feet.

3, Leave your tree undecorated for the first few days so that your dog can familiarize themself with it without any risk of broken ornaments.

, Put a tin foil or marble-filled can “alarm” on your tree’s bottom branches in order to alert you of any unsupervised tree meddling.

5, Protect your dog from potential accidents by putting fragile ornaments on higher branches.

, Prevent any wire tangling or chewing by securing all cords and leaving the bottom few branches light-free.

, Don’t tempt your dog with edible decorations, especially ones that are potentially toxic.

, Don’t leave presents unattended under the tree to prevent your dog from getting curious and chewing anything up