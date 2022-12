NATO Never Wanted Peace In Ukraine Says Fmr. German PM Angela Merkel

From the “Saying the quite part out loud” file we have the recent remarks from former German Prime Minister Angela Merkel who told a reporter that the NATO countries signing on to the 2014 Minsk accords stipulating a ceasefire in the Donbas region of Ukraine never had any intention of following through and compelling Ukrainian forces to lay down their weapons.

The goal was merely to buy time, Merkel said, for Ukraine to develop its military capabilities for the inevitable conflict with Russia.