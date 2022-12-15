Susan Crook on #PJNET.tv 12/14/2022

Susan Crook is an Award-winning author/speaker.

She is a Certified Human Behavior Consultant who holds a Master's Degree in Communication.

As seen on frequent television interviews, her recent book, Personality Insights for Moms won the prestigious USA Book News "BEST Parenting Book of the Year" award.

Formerly the Asst.

Director of the Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders and successful business owner.

Susan and her husband, Dale, are the Marriage Ministry Directors at their local church.

Susan finds there is no greater joy than serving God and inspiring others to live their best life - an intentional life - today!