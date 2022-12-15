How the Fed Meeting Affects You - Stocks, Savings, Debt

The last Fed Meeting of 2022 just concluded and interest rates are going up again.

How the Fed meeting affects you might be shocking.

The increase in interest rates will affect every financial decision you make, including what stocks to buy, how much of your paycheck to save, and how much debt you should pay off - especially on high interest rate credit cards.

I'll explain how this will affect the stock market, and what personal finance moves you should be making as interest rates rise due to inflation remaining high.