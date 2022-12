Alameda County Election Integrity Members Address the ACBoS 12/06/2022

After serving the AC Board of Supervisors with a 'Summary Report' of their month long monitoring of the Registrar of Voter's Election Process, members of the Alameda County Election Integrity Team addressed the BoS personally, covering repeated law violations, National Security Issues, deficient 1% Manual Tally, 'Voters Choice Act' and Remedy.