Nurses' strike: Public encouraged to use NHS 'as normal'

The deputy chief nursing officer for NHS England says that members of the public should use the NHS “as normal” as nurses across England, Wales and Northern Ireland go on strike.

Charlotte McArdle says nurses need to “feel valued and respected and should be rewarded with good pay and conditions in the NHS.” Report by Jonesia.

