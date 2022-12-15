Winter Storm Driving Tips From AAA

Winter Storm Driving Tips , From AAA.

The 2020 winter season is here.

Here are a few tips from the American Automobile Association for driving when winter storm conditions strike.

1.

, Avoid tailgating other cars to give yourself time to break.

2.

, When on a slippery road, do not use cruise control to avoid hydroplaning.

.

3.

, Be very careful when driving on bridges as these areas tend to freeze faster.

4.

, Only drive if you absolutely must during poor conditions.

5.

, If your vehicle skids, carefully turn in the desired direction and do not hit the brakes