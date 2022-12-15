Winter Storm Driving Tips , From AAA.
The 2020 winter season is here.
Here are a few tips from the American Automobile Association for driving when winter storm conditions strike.
1.
, Avoid tailgating other cars to give yourself time to break.
2.
, When on a slippery road, do not use cruise control to avoid hydroplaning.
.
3.
, Be very careful when driving on bridges as these areas tend to freeze faster.
4.
, Only drive if you absolutely must during poor conditions.
5.
, If your vehicle skids, carefully turn in the desired direction and do not hit the brakes