Sebastian Maniscalco Is It Me

Sebastian Maniscalco Is It Me Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Channeling a 60’s rat pack vibe under the lights of Las Vegas, Sebastian Maniscalco brings his signature comedy style to Sin City and goes all in for his newest Netflix comedy special - Is It Me?

The Chicago native gives his hilarious takes on his wife’s restaurant etiquette, the harsh realities of present-day preschool and examines everyday human behavior which forces him to beg the question: is it just me?

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is it Me?, premieres globally December 6, 2022 only on Netflix.