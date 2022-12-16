Saint Omer Movie

Saint Omer Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Saint Omer court of law.

Young novelist Rama attends the trial of Laurence Coly, a young woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter by abandoning her to the rising tide on a beach in northern France.

But as the trial continues, the words of the accused and witness testimonies will shake Rama’s convictions and call into question our own judgement.

Director Alice Diop Writers Alice Diop, Amrita David, Marie N'Diaye Actors Kayije Kagame, Guslagie Malanda, Valérie Dréville, Aurélia Petit, Xavier Maly, Robert Cantarella, Salimata Kamate, Thomas de Pourquery, Adama Diallo Tamba, Mariam Diop Genre Drama Run Time 2 hours 2 minutes