A GOOD PERSON Movie

A GOOD PERSON Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Sometimes we find hope where we least expect it ... Daniel (Morgan Freeman) is brought together with Allison (Florence Pugh), the once thriving young woman with a bright future who was involved in an unimaginable tragedy that took his daughter's life.

As grief-stricken Daniel navigates raising his teenage granddaughter and Allison seeks redemption, they discover that friendship, forgiveness, and hope can flourish in unlikely places.

Directed by Zach Braff starring Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman, Molly Shannon, Celeste O'Connor, Zoe Lister-Jones, Chinaza Uche release date March 24, 2023 (in theaters)