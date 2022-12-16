GM Opens Canada’s First Full-Scale EV Plant to Build BrightDrop Zevo Fully Electric Delivery Vans

General Motors and BrightDrop were joined today by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford in Ingersoll, Ontario for the opening of Canada's first full-scale electric-vehicle manufacturing plant.

With investment support from both governments, GM has completely retooled the CAMI Assembly plant in record time to become the new global manufacturing home of BrightDrop’s fully electric delivery vans.

BrightDrop also announced the commencement of commercial operations in Canada, with DHL slated to be the company’s first Canadian customer.

The first BrightDrop Zevo 600 rolled off the CAMI production line today, marking a new chapter in EV production in Canada and a significant step in the fight against climate change.

Following a record-setting launch for GM, BrightDrop completed delivery of the first Zevo 600s to FedEx last year.