It’s the 10th Anniversary of Sandy Hook, Have We Learned Anything?

20 kids and 6 adults were shot by a 20 yr old mentally ill maniac 10 years ago today (Dec 14, 2012) in Newtown, Connecticut.

The parents successfully sued the Remington gun manufacturer and Alex Jones the liar.

I don’t blame the parents for any activism, including gun control, that they engaged in.

Will we ever adopt effective school security and identify kids with a focus on violence and suicide?