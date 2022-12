What was Japan Thinking in the Pearl Harbor Attack?

This is the anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

They thought by neutralizing the navy base in Hawaii that it would keep America out of WWII.

Big mistake!

America declared war within 24 hours.

The Enterprise, an aircraft carrier that was not attacked, is a great story to remember just how fierce and courageous America can be.

Will we have that kind of courage today when war with China happens?