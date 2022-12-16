THE WRATH OF "GOD" WILL PUNISH THOSE WHO DO NOT PROTECT CHILDREN

For those of you who “vaccinated” your children against the China virus, or made it mandatory to be able to participate in activities you control, WHY did you have children???

You just took away the poor children’s future.

You not only are threatening the life of an age group that has a 99.999% recovery rate from the virus, you may have just sterized them so they will never have the oppoturnity to have children of their own.

And of course there is also the strong possibility they will suffer serious side effects and could become permanently handicapped, not to mention heart problems including myocarditis, as many children and young people all over the world have suffered from and DIED from.