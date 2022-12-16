Luke Evans on A list stars to his hometown in Wales, voting for Leona Lewis on X Factor and turning down the role on The Hobbit

Welsh actor and singer Luke Evans talks to Kate about taking A list stars to his hometown in Wales, voting for Leona Lewis on X Factor and turning down the role on The Hobbit.

Luke's Christmas album 'A Song for You' is out now White Wine Question Time with Kate Thornton is the podcast that brings together well-known guests to answer three thought-provoking questions over three glasses of wine.

