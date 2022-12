‘Urgent investigation’ underway after suspected crowd crush at O2 Academy Brixton

Commander Colin Wingrove of the Metropolitan Police says an “urgent investigation” is currently underway following a suspected crowd crush at the O2 Academy Brixton, which has left three people in a critical condition.

The incident occurred during a performance by Nigerian Afrobeats singer Asake on Thursday night.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn