Dept. of Justice Sues Arizona

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order in August which resulted in the use of shipping containers being placed along gaps in Arizona's southern border wall.

The federal government has been fighting with the state ever since to force them to remove the shipping containers.

Biden's Department of Justice has now sued the state because Arizona has refused to remove them.

