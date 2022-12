Migrants crossing Channel undeterred by recent deaths, charities say

Migrants in northern France are still determined to try to cross to Britain, according to several charities drawing attention to their harsh living conditions, after four people died when a small boat packed with migrants capsized in freezing temperatures in the Channel overnight.

Dozens of others were plucked from the waters of one of the world's busiest shipping lanes in a large-scale rescue operation involving UK and French emergency services.