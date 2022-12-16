DIRTY ROTTEN FILTHY STINKIN' RICH / Pastor Bob's Coffee Break

Dear Pastor Bob: Is it a sin for pastors to be rich?

I ask because it seems like a lot of the big name pastors you see on TV are dirty rotten filthy stinkin’ rich.

This kind of thing makes me leery of donating any money to their ministry.

Many of these rich preachers are loaded with multiple mansions, expensive luxury cars, and in some cases a private jet.

Do they really need all of that?

If these pastors really cared about the Gospel, wouldn’t it be better if they gave money to Christian charities instead?