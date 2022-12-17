John Oates Puts His Music to a Good Cause

He's a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, an American Songwriters Hall of Famer, and recipient of the BMI Icon Award, as well as numerous American Music and MTV awards, multiple Grammy nominations, and one-half of the best-selling duo of all time, Hall & Oates.

John Oates is also an accomplished solo artist.

Since forming his creative partnership with Daryl Hall in the early 1970s, they have gone on to record 21 albums, sold more than 80 million units, scored ten number-one records, more than 20 Top 40 hits, and have toured the world for decades.

Since embarking on a solo career in 1999, John has recorded seven solo albums: Phunk Shui, 1000 Miles of Life, Mississippi Mile, The Bluesville Sessions, Good Road To Follow , Arkansas, and John Oates - Live in Nashville with the Good Road Band .

In addition, his 2017 autobiography Change of Seasons became an Amazon best seller.

He is now releasing a series of digital singles.

The latest is entitled 'Pushin' A Rock." It speaks to the struggles we all face in life.

We caught up with Oates recently, just before he left for his European tour, to hear all about it and more.

This is a LifeMinute with the legendary John Oates.