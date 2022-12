Dave Talks #979 - DeSantis Petitions for a Grand Jury on COVID-19 Vaccine Safety.

I cover the lies, double standards, coverups, and crimes of the evil mind virus known as liberalism.

I aim to educate the people and build a movement to keep communists and other brands of liberalism out of power.

The elimination of liberalism is justice!

Make America Christian Again.

Please watch the entire video.