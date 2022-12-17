HATERS BE LIKE LSNT SOLD OUT, NATS WRITING A BOOK?

SIT DOWN WILL YAH - It will be for free, money is no good in the world we are moving into.

In 2022 anyone can have a book written all you need to do is find a ghost writer record all your story onto an mp3 and send to them.

I was going to write a book when i was old as life is busy on this journey you hardly have any time for yourself.

But someone has approached me who wanted to write a book on my father years ago, they were given my details this is who is doing the book for me.