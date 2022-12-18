Pilgrims or puritans ?

Words are power.

Let our words be few.

My hope is that this will stimulate spiritual curiousness and BIBLICAL Curiosity too equally.... If you will give GOD HIS FAIR DUE.

You HIS Creation giving HIM Your undivided attention and undivided mind/effort.

You will fall head over heels in love with THE ONE Who made u .

This ministry will challenge u to never accept where you are spiritual state habitually life styled spiritual growth isn't just a good idea it's our existing for GOD manifesto ... Grow in THE KNOWLEDGE OF THE LORD JESUS 💕