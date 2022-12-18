LIVE: Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles Watch Party | NFL Week 15

Chicago Bears vs.

Philadelphia Eagles Live Streaming Scoreboard, play-by-play, highlights, stats & updates come from Chat Sports host Harrison Graham.

The Bears haven’t played in 2 weeks after having an NFL Week 14 bye.

Today’s Bears injury report includes WR Chase Claypool who’s out with a knee injury.

Today's Bears vs.

Eagles game will air exclusively on Fox, but if you don't have cable or don't want to pay for a stream via the Fox Sports App, ESPN+ or any other streaming service, we have you covered here at Bears Now starting with a pregame show at 11:30a CT.