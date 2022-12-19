FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina wins | Messi to Mbappe: Know who won what awards | Oneindia News*News

On Sunday, Argentina defeated France on penalties to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Stadium.

Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties after the scores were tied 3-3 in extra-time.

In the tournament, there have been various footballers across the teams who won prestigious honours after FIFA World Cup concluded.

France’s Kylian Mbappe won Golden Boot Award.

Argentina's Emiliano Martínez won Golden Glove Award.

Legendary Lionel Messi won Golden Ball Award.

#FIFAWorldCup #Argentina #France