Health sec 'keen' to talk to unions but not budging on pay

The Health Secretary insists he is "keen" to "continue a dialogue" with unions while again suggesting ministers are not prepared to budge on pay.

Steve Barclay says it is "important" that the Royal College of Nursing "respects" the independence of the NHS pay review body that proposed the current offer.

Report by Blairm.

