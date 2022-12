EctoLife Scientist Reveal World's First Artificial Womb Facility. PLEASE SHARE THIS!

They've been doing this for a long time, but why are they telling us about it now?

Also, don't miss this... in the ad they tell us there are 75 labs at 30,000 each per year.

You have to ask... if the world is so over populated as they say, and they want all of us to take their sterilizing death jab, why would they want to make more people?

Transhumanism slave race?