December 19th oracle card: express yourself

I’m struggling with today’s card.

On the one hand, of course I know it is our birthright to express ourselves in whatever way is most fulfilling for us.

But on the other hand, the lifelong people pleaser in me says that I have to always express myself with kindness because I never want to hurt someone else.

I suppose it comes back to motives.

It’s one thing to speak my truth, and another thing to intentionally speak my truth in a way meant to be hurtful.