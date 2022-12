WRONGTHINK 12.19.22 @1pm: SORRY ARGENTINA, YOU’RE NOT BLACK ENOUGH TO WIN!

ACCORDING TO THE WASHINGTON POST, ARGENTINA’S WORLD CUP TEAM WASN’T BLACK ENOUGH.

IT’S A STRANGE ACCUSATION CONSIDERING LITERALLY NO ONE ELSE AROUND THE WORLD CARES.

OUR DIVERSITY OBSESSION HERE IN THE WEST HAS NOT JUST MADE US THE LAUGHINGSTOCK OF THE WORLD, BUT IT HAS ALSO DESTROYED US FROM THE INSIDE OUT.

WE’RE A NATION CHOCK-FULL OF UNQUALIFIED AFFIRMATIVE ACTION HIRES, AND ANYONE WHO IS UNEMPLOYED CLAIMS TO BE A VICTIM OF SOME FORM OF DISCRIMINATION.