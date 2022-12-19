Oliver Hermanus directs LIVING: “I wanted to tell this story because it felt so far away from me”

SUCOPRESS/ Raquel Laguna.

Oliver Hermanus directs LIVING, starring Bill Nighy and Aimee Lou Wood.

In this interview, Oliver talks about casting Bill Nighy and about the message of the film.

LIVING is the story of an ordinary man, reduced by years of oppressive office routine to a shadow existence, who at the eleventh hour makes a supreme effort to turn his dull life into something wonderful – into one he can say has been lived to the full.

LIVING, nominated for the Critics’ Choice Awards and the Golden Globes, opens in theaters on December 23rd.