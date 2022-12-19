Nina Hoss and Betty Gabriel join third season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

SUCOPRESS/ Raquel Laguna.

Interview with Nina Hoss and Betty Gabriel, who are joining the third season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

Nina Hoss plays Czech President Alena Kovac and Betty Gabriel is CIA Rome Station Chief Elizabeth Wright.

In the third season of the action-thriller series, Jack Ryan is working as a CIA case officer in Rome, when he is tipped off that the Sokol Project, a secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire, is being resurrected more than 50 years after it was thought to have been shut down.

Jack embarks on a mission to confirm the intelligence, but things quickly go awry, and he is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy.

Accused of treason, with a Red Notice out for his arrest, Jack is forced to run from his own government, if he has any hope of uncovering the rogue faction before it’s too late.

Crisscrossing Europe as he is hunted by former allies and new enemies alike, Jack races against the clock to stop the cascade of destabilizing conflicts from leading to global catastrophe.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan stars John Krasinski in the titular role, with Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly reprising their roles as CIA Officer James Greer and former CIA Officer Mike November, respectively.

The highly anticipated third season of the action-packed series is premiering on Prime Video on Wednesday, December 21.

All eight episodes of the global hit will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.