Alexis Wilkins - Holdin_ On (Official Music Video)

Official Music Video for "Holdin' On" by Alexis Wilkins

LYRICS:
I know I shouldn't hold on to grudges
But sometimes I still do
I know I shouldn't hold on to these cigarettes
But when I'm drinking, I still do

I've got a long list of vices with a hold on me
But my hold keeps on tightenin' on what I really need

Like Daddy's words and Mama's hands
True friends who really know who I am
Things in life I've still got left to prove
Real good times, real good love, real strong faith in the God above
I've gotta grip on the things I can't afford to lose
I'll keep holdin' on, holdin' on, holdin' on to you
I'll keep holdin' on, holdin' on, holdin' on to you

I hold on to my past and I don't mean to hurt you
But sometimes I still do
And sometimes I hold out like I don't need you
But we both know that ain't true

I've got a long list of heartaches with a hold on me
But I'll be fightin' 'til my last day for what I believe

Like Daddy's words and Mama's hands
True friends who really know who I am
Things in life I've still got left to prove
Real good times, real good love, real strong faith in the God above
I've got a grip on the things I can't afford to lose
I'll keep holdin' on, holdin' on, holdin' on to you
I'll keep holdin' on, holdin' on, holdin' on to you

I've got a long list of vices with a hold on me
But I'll be fightin' 'til my last day for what I believe

Like Daddy's words and Mama's hands
True friends who really know who I am
Things in life I've still got left to prove
Real good times, real good love, real strong faith in the God above
I've got a grip on the things I can't afford to lose
I'll keep holdin' on, holdin' on, holdin' on to you
I'll keep holdin' on, holdin' on, holdin' on to you
I'll keep holdin' on, holdin' on, holdin' on to you
I'll keep holdin' on, holdin' on, holdin' on to you

Music Video by: Alexis Wilkins performing Holdin' On - Official Music Video (C) 2020 AMG Records

