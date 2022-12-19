Kansas City Chiefs Report LIVE: Patrick Mahomes, AFC Playoff Picture, Sammy Watkins

Today’s Kansas City Chiefs News & Rumors come on NFL Overreaction Monday on the Chiefs Report by Chat Sports!

Host Harrison Graham has more Chiefs vs.

Texans reaction + an updated look at the AFC Playoff Picture.

What is the Chiefs path to the #1 seed in the AFC?

Also, could Patrick Mahomes reunite with Sammy Watkins?

The Packers waived Watkins on Monday which means he’ll hit the NFL Waiver Wire on Tuesday.

